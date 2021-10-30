Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Recharge Acquisition worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.88 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

