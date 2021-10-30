Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 175,785 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Aviat Networks worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNW. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.