Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 214,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

