Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 71,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Acushnet worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

