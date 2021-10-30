Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of CI Financial worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

