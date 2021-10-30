Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FOX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

