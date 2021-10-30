Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 383,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

