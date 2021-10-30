Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.96% of QIWI worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $548.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

