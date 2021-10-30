Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.63% of PlayAGS worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

