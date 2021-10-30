Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,747,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Ultrapar Participações worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.