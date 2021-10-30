Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.42 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,488 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.