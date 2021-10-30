Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Atlas worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ATCO opened at $14.00 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

