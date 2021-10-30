Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Natus Medical worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natus Medical by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 159,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a P/E ratio of 626.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

