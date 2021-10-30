Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Moelis & Company worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:MC opened at $72.74 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

