Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.87 Million Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Civeo worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

