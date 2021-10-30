Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.01 Million Stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of G. Willi-Food International worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

