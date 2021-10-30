Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Arvinas worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 501.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 165.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,979 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

