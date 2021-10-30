Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.24 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of SciPlay worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.