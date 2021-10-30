Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.04% of Regional Management worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $51.08 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

