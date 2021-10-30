Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Canopy Growth worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

