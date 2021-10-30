Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.38 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in nCino by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,969 shares of company stock worth $14,626,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

