Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $13.06 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 303.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

