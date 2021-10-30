Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Global Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIC. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.