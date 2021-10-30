Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.87 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

