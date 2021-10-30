Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DISH Network worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

