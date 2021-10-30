Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 283.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.