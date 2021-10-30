Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.20% of Harrow Health worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 339.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

