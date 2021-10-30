Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,860 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,856,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

