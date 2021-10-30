Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 114,500 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.17% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

