Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 127,100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Watsco worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $289.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.