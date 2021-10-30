Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,796 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.65 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

