Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,210 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of J & J Snack Foods worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $5,894,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JJSF opened at $147.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

