Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,210,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $281.02 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

