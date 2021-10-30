Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 213,300 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of The RealReal worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $17,011,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 264.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 431,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.86.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

