Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 231,300 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

