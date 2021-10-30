Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 251,600 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 251,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Euronav worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Euronav by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 584,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.