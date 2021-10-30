Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 282,100 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Tower Semiconductor worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 673,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

