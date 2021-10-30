Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,900 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $210.83 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

