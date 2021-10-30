Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,683 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,683 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 129,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.