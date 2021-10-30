Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NewMarket worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $340.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.