Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,600 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of AngioDynamics worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $4,759,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $4,112,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,845.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

