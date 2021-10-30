Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 524,333 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 524,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Lazard worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

