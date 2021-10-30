Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,500 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.21% of Culp worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

