Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 807,819 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Primo Water worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

