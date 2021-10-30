Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Busey worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Busey by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

