Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 433,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

