Reviewing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -35.21% N/A -40.96% Elastic -21.54% -26.26% -11.12%

This table compares Domo and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 13.52 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -30.57 Elastic $608.49 million 26.18 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -131.45

Domo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Domo has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Domo and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elastic 0 1 15 0 2.94

Domo currently has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $183.47, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Elastic.

Summary

Elastic beats Domo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

