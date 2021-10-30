Revomon Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 85.9% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

