RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

