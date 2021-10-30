Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

